Redskins' Adrian Peterson thinks it's 'disrespectful' how NFL teams value running backs

Adrian Peterson might be one of the best running backs to play in the NFL over the last decade and he said Sunday that the position is being undervalued.

Peterson, who currently plays for the Washington Redskins, told TMZ Sports that it was “disrespectful” how teams valued running backs.

ROD WOODSON SAYS HALL OF FAME PLAYERS BEING KEPT OFF NFL COACHING STAFFS FOR THIS REASON

“I still haven't been able to answer that question, man,” he said when he was asked why running backs weren’t getting paid like quarterbacks. “It's disrespectful, to be honest with you, it really is. But I think a change is going to come, I think this young core of guys and you know me and Frank Gore continue to show guys, 'Hey, we are valuable. We can have 10, 14-year careers as well, so value us as well like you would value a quarterback.’”

Some of the changes in how running backs got paid started to come over the last few seasons.

TOM BRADY, RUSSELL WILSON HIT OVER PRIVATE WORKOUTS: 'THOSE PRACTICES ARE NOT IN THE BEST INTEREST OF PLAYER SAFETY'

Le’Veon Bell held out from the Pittsburgh Steelers and eventually signed with the New York Jets for a deal worth about $13.5 million annually. Ezekiel Elliott held out with the Dallas Cowboys and received a deal worth $15 million annually. Recently, Christian McCaffrey got a deal from the Carolina Panthers worth $16 million annually.

Peterson acknowledged that running backs are starting to receive more money from teams.

“This young core of backs are really changing the game for the better,” he told TMZ Sports. “You look at McCaffrey and all he was able to do. So I feel like you're going to continue to get guys like that that are going to help raise the value of the running back position.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry are in line for big paydays, too.