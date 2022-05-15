Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds
Published

Reds toss combined no-hitter behind Hunter Greene, still lose to Pirates

Reds are the sixth team in MLB history to throw a no-hitter and lose

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Cincinnati Reds completed the third no-hitter of the MLB season but did it in an unusual fashion – losing 1-0 to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The Reds became the sixth team in MLB history to throw a no-hitter and lose.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Cincinnati starter Hunter Greene tossed 118 pitches and was relieved by Art Warren in the eighth. Warren walked the bases loaded and Ke’Bryan Hayes grounded into a force-out to score the lone run.

The Reds would go down in order in the ninth and the Pirates would pick up the win. Cincinnati has the worst record in baseball, dropping to 9-26 overall this season.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene waits for manager David Bell to remove him during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The Pirates won 1-0. 

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene waits for manager David Bell to remove him during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 15, 2022. The Pirates won 1-0.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The last time a team lost despite not giving up any hits occurred in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Los Angeles Angels lost while no-hitting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Boston Red Sox did it to the then-Cleveland Indians in 1992, the New York Yankees did it against the Chicago White Sox in 1990, the Baltimore Orioles did it against the Detroit Tigers in 1967 and the then-Houston Colt .45s did it against the Reds in 1964.

Greene’s 118 pitches were the most any pitcher has thrown this season. He was the first Reds rookie to take a no-hitter through seven innings since Travis Wood had a perfect game going into the ninth in 2010, according to MLB.com.

Hunter Greene #21 of the Cincinnati Reds walks to the dugout after being removed with a no-hitter still intact in the eighth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 15, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Hunter Greene #21 of the Cincinnati Reds walks to the dugout after being removed with a no-hitter still intact in the eighth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 15, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Reid Detmers, of the Angels, tossed a no-hitter earlier in the week. Five New York Mets pitchers tossed a combined no-hitter in April against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.