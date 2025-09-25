Reds star Noelvi Marte robs Pirates' Bryan Reynolds of homer in spectacular, game-saving grab

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates met in each team's second-to-last regular season series on Thursday.

The Reds entered the game trailing the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs — two teams that have already clinched playoff berths — in the National League Central standings. The Pirates have long been eliminated from postseason contention, but the Reds' playoff hopes remain alive.

A Reds' loss on Thursday could have been a devastating blow to the team's postseason hopes. Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte did his part to prevent that from happening.

Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds appeared to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, but Marte hauled in a highlight-reel-worthy catch to record the game's final out.

Cincinnati was in jeopardy of a three-game sweep, but Marte's catch and his RBI single in the fifth inning helped the Reds avoid that misfortune. Outfielder Gavin Lux drove in the Reds' second run later in that same inning.

The 2-1 loss also marked the Pirates 90th defeat of the season.

"That was a great baseball series," Pirates manager Don Kelly said. "Well played on both sides — the defensive effort, the pitching effort, offensively, finding ways to come through. Bryan should've, could've tied that up, Marte pulls it back. ... That was a playoff atmosphere, and I thought we responded really, really well."

Next up, the Reds will meet the Brewers starting on Friday for a three-game series. The Brewers' 96 wins represent the most victories in MLB this season.

The Pirates begin their final regular-season series of 2025 on Friday in Atlanta against the Braves.

