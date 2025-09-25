Expand / Collapse search
Cincinnati Reds

Reds star Noelvi Marte robs Pirates' Bryan Reynolds of homer in spectacular, game-saving grab

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Thursday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates met in each team's second-to-last regular season series on Thursday. 

The Reds entered the game trailing the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs — two teams that have already clinched playoff berths — in the National League Central standings. The Pirates have long been eliminated from postseason contention, but the Reds' playoff hopes remain alive.

A Reds' loss on Thursday could have been a devastating blow to the team's postseason hopes. Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte did his part to prevent that from happening.

Noelvi Marte leaps to make a catch

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) leaps to rob a home run over the wall from Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) in the ninth inning of a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 25, 2025. (Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Pirates right fielder Bryan Reynolds appeared to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, but Marte hauled in a highlight-reel-worthy catch to record the game's final out.

Cincinnati was in jeopardy of a three-game sweep, but Marte's catch and his RBI single in the fifth inning helped the Reds avoid that misfortune. Outfielder Gavin Lux drove in the Reds' second run later in that same inning.

The 2-1 loss also marked the Pirates 90th defeat of the season.

Noelvi Marte makes a catch

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte (16) catches the final out of the ninth inning of the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Sept. 25, 2025.  (Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"That was a great baseball series," Pirates manager Don Kelly said. "Well played on both sides — the defensive effort, the pitching effort, offensively, finding ways to come through. Bryan should've, could've tied that up, Marte pulls it back. ... That was a playoff atmosphere, and I thought we responded really, really well."

Noelvi Marte celebrates with Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (16) reacts with shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) after the victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sept. 25, 2025.  (Katie Stratman/Imagn Images)

Next up, the Reds will meet the Brewers starting on Friday for a three-game series. The Brewers' 96 wins represent the most victories in MLB this season.

The Pirates begin their final regular-season series of 2025 on Friday in Atlanta against the Braves.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

