Reds' Joey Votto has out-of-this-world prediction for 2023 season

With the 2023 MLB season fast approaching, all sorts of bold predictions for the 162-game marathon have been thrown out there — surprise playoff teams, award winners and much more.

And then there’s Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto’s bold prediction.

Votto not only believes his Reds will win the World Series this year — it would be an unprecedented year-over-year turnaround for the club that went 62-100 last season — but his prediction is, well, out of this world.

"Extra terrestrials arrive on earth, April 15th," Votto replied underneath MLB’s Instagram post asking for everyone’s "boldest NL Central prediction." "The 12-2 Reds and the rest of the planet learn from, communicate with, and befriend our alien friends. This process takes 5 months.

"Play resumes in October. The Reds sweep the playoffs and are World Series champs. Side note: the aliens ask if I would like to accompany them on their ship back to their [planet]. I oblige. Never to be seen again."

Votto is clearly thinking well outside the box with this one. But his personality on and off the field has been fun for fans of the game to witness.

Votto has always been one to interact with fans before, during and after games, signing autographs, taking pictures, and just having conversations. He’s also become quite the TikTok star in the baseball world, posting funny dance videos and such.

That personality is felt in the locker room as well. A prime example is when Votto told his teammate Zach Cozart that he would buy him a donkey if he made the 2017 All-Star Game.

Cozart made the All-Star team and, yes, Votto was a man of his word and bought the donkey.

So, come to think of it, Votto’s prediction is right on par with his ability to always keep fans and teammates alike on their toes with his comments.

Votto enters his 17th MLB season this year, all of which with the Reds. He was their second round pick out of high school in 2002 and became one of their best homegrown talents to date.

But the Reds and Votto had a down year in 2022, as the 62-100 record was the worst he’s seen in his career. Experts aren’t projecting much better for Cincinnati this season, but as the saying goes, you never know.

Vott hit .205/.319/.370 last year over 91 games. The 39-year-old will look to get closer to his career averages of .297/412/.513 this season.

He’s also holding out hope for some alien contact, too.