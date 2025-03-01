Red Wings star Dylan Larkin mocks Ohio Stadium ahead of NHL Stadium Series game: 'Ugliest stadium'

The Red Wings' practice experience looked drastically different this week. Detroit's NHL franchise skated around a temporary rink in the middle of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes' football team.

Dylan Larkin, who rose to hockey stardom with the Michigan Wolverines, was critical of the football stadium's aesthetics.

"It's probably the ugliest stadium I’ve ever been in," Larkin said.

The Red Wings were in Columbus, Ohio, Friday for practice ahead of Saturday's Stadium Series game against the Blue Jackets.

"It’s cool to play hockey outside," Larkin told reporters. "There’s a lot of excitement with the guys and (it's) pretty cool to just do something different."

The Red Wings and Blue Jackets enter Saturday's game in a tie for one of the Eastern Conference's wild-card spots.

Forecasts call for temperatures in the 20s when the puck drops. Wind gusts could also create some issues for the players.

Detroit's Patrick Kane, who has played in several outdoor hockey games, spoke about the weather.

"I’m sure the ice will be a little bit better (tonight), being colder," Kane said. "Sometimes today, I noticed it a little bit. You’re skating into the wind, and then, the other way, you’re skating with the wind at your back. That could be something that comes into play where maybe they might switch the sides with 10 minutes left in (the third) period."

The 2025 Stadium Series will give the Red Wings a chance for revenge for Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets in Detroit.

