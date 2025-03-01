Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NHL

Red Wings star Dylan Larkin mocks Ohio Stadium ahead of NHL Stadium Series game: 'Ugliest stadium'

Larkin played college hockey at Michigan, the Buckeyes' top rival

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Red Wings' practice experience looked drastically different this week. Detroit's NHL franchise skated around a temporary rink in the middle of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Ohio State Buckeyes' football team.

Dylan Larkin, who rose to hockey stardom with the Michigan Wolverines, was critical of the football stadium's aesthetics. 

"It's probably the ugliest stadium I’ve ever been in," Larkin said.

The Red Wings were in Columbus, Ohio, Friday for practice ahead of Saturday's Stadium Series game against the Blue Jackets. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dylan Larkin at a Red Wings practice

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings during practice before a 2025 NHL Stadium Series game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium Feb. 28, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

NHL STAR MATTHEW TKACHUK REFLECTS ON 4 NATIONS FINAL: ‘WE’RE SO LUCKY TO BE FROM THIS GREAT COUNTRY'

"It’s cool to play hockey outside," Larkin told reporters. "There’s a lot of excitement with the guys and (it's) pretty cool to just do something different."

The Red Wings and Blue Jackets enter Saturday's game in a tie for one of the Eastern Conference's wild-card spots. 

NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium

The Columbus Blue Jackets' cannon arrives at Ohio Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Blue Jackets Feb. 28, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Forecasts call for temperatures in the 20s when the puck drops. Wind gusts could also create some issues for the players.

Detroit's Patrick Kane, who has played in several outdoor hockey games, spoke about the weather.

Ohio State marching band performs

The Ohio State marching band performs outside Ohio Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, March 1, 2025. (Samantha Madar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"I’m sure the ice will be a little bit better (tonight), being colder," Kane said. "Sometimes today, I noticed it a little bit. You’re skating into the wind, and then, the other way, you’re skating with the wind at your back. That could be something that comes into play where maybe they might switch the sides with 10 minutes left in (the third) period."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2025 Stadium Series will give the Red Wings a chance for revenge for Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets in Detroit.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.