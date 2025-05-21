Walker Buehler of Red Sox appears to take shot at Mets' Francisco Lindor after ejection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler was ejected in the third inning of the team's 2-0 win over the New York Mets Tuesday.

After the game, Buehler went online and took a shot at Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Buehler was thrown out of the game for arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher fired what appeared to be a strike.

However, Lindor stole second base on the play, and Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez jumped out his stance to try and throw Lindor out.

Home plate umpire Mike Estabrook called the pitch a ball, and Buehler was incensed.

"It’s right down the f---ing middle," Buehler was heard saying on the broadcast. "It’s right down the f---ing middle. … F--- you."

Buehler was promptly tossed, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora was also ejected.

A user on X posted a clip of Lindor gesturing for the umpire to toss Buehler and celebrating when the Red Sox starter was ejected.

"The corniest part of the Walker Buehler ejection wasn’t Francisco Lindor leaning into a pitch before like a loser but that he talked s---, screaming + rooting for the ejection. Big loser energy. Warrants a fastball to the back tomorrow if I’m the Red Sox," the user wrote.

Buehler reposted that tweet and added some commentary of his own about Lindor’s actions.

"I wouldn’t want me out there either. Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of f------ animals. Tough choice," Buehler wrote on X.

The Red Sox have won the first two games of the series and go for a sweep over the scuffling Mets Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The Mets are 3-5 in their last eight and have only scored 14 runs in those eight games.

