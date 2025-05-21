Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boston Red Sox

Walker Buehler of Red Sox appears to take shot at Mets' Francisco Lindor after ejection

Buehler reposted commentary that criticized Lindor on X

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Mets vs. Red Sox Highlights | MLB on FOX Video

Mets vs. Red Sox Highlights | MLB on FOX

Check out the top moments from this MLB game between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler was ejected in the third inning of the team's 2-0 win over the New York Mets Tuesday.

After the game, Buehler went online and took a shot at Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. 

Buehler was thrown out of the game for arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. The 30-year-old right-handed pitcher fired what appeared to be a strike.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Walker Buehler held back

Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler (0) is held back by catcher Carlos Narváez while arguing a call by home umpire Mike Estabrook during the third inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

However, Lindor stole second base on the play, and Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez jumped out his stance to try and throw Lindor out. 

Home plate umpire Mike Estabrook called the pitch a ball, and Buehler was incensed.

"It’s right down the f---ing middle," Buehler was heard saying on the broadcast. "It’s right down the f---ing middle. … F--- you."

Buehler was promptly tossed, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora was also ejected. 

RED SOX PITCHER WALKER BUEHLER SHOUTS EXPLETIVES AT UMPIRE, GETS TOSSED FROM GAME

Francisco Lindor steals second base

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) slides past Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) during the third inning at Fenway Park May 20, 2025. (Paul Rutherford/Imagn Images)

A user on X posted a clip of Lindor gesturing for the umpire to toss Buehler and celebrating when the Red Sox starter was ejected. 

"The corniest part of the Walker Buehler ejection wasn’t Francisco Lindor leaning into a pitch before like a loser but that he talked s---, screaming + rooting for the ejection. Big loser energy. Warrants a fastball to the back tomorrow if I’m the Red Sox," the user wrote. 

Buehler reposted that tweet and added some commentary of his own about Lindor’s actions. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walker Buehler on the mound

Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning at Fenway Park Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

"I wouldn’t want me out there either. Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of f------ animals. Tough choice," Buehler wrote on X. 

The Red Sox have won the first two games of the series and go for a sweep over the scuffling Mets Wednesday at 6:45 p.m. ET.

The Mets are 3-5 in their last eight and have only scored 14 runs in those eight games. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.