Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler shouts expletives at umpire, gets tossed from game

Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler was back on the mound for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets, but his outing did not last long.

Buehler threw a pitch to Juan Soto in the top of the third inning that was called a ball despite the broadcast showing that it was in the strike zone low and inside. Mets infielder Francisco Lindor stole second base on the play.

The Red Sox right-hander was unhappy with the call and began to bark at home plate umpire Mike Estabrook. The broadcast caught exactly what Buehler was saying – hardly anything complimentary.

"It’s right down the f---ing middle," Buehler said. "It’s right down the f---ing middle. … F--- you."

That was enough to get Buehler tossed from the game. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was right behind him as he was tossed out as well. Cora let Estabrook have it and made contact with first base umpire Laz Diaz, who was trying to keep the peace.

Boston won the game 2-0.

"I’m not going to talk about what he did or didn’t do. I don’t think it’s my place," Buhler said after the game. "For me, it kind of spiraled a little bit and I said some things that he thought I shouldn’t have said and whatnot. At the end of the day, putting our team in a position like that is the only thing I really regret about that situation."

It was Buehler’s second ejection of his career. He was making his first start since being activated off of the injured list.

Diaz, the crew chief, said Buehler was tossed for stepping off the mound to argue the call.

"He can say stuff from the mound. But once he comes off the mound, he’s leaving his position to argue balls and strikes," Diaz said. "Once anybody leaves their position to argue balls and strikes, that’s an immediate ejection."

Cora said he was surprised by the ejection of Buehler. He hoped Estabrook would have tossed him only instead.

"You can throw me out and we can keep the pitcher in the game but I guess he had enough. I don’t know why. At that point, well I’ve got to go, too," Cora said. "I thought yesterday was a good day for us without me so I decided to do it again."

Buehler has a 4.00 ERA with 33 strikeouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.