Boston Red Sox
Published

Red Sox's Jarren Duran jaws at Royals fans during tough 7th inning, says items were thrown at him

Boston is now in last place in the AL East

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had a tough seventh inning in the team’s 13-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Duran lost a fly ball in the sun and dropped a ball hit into the gap. To make matters worse, he was hearing it from the fans and was seen jawing back and forth with the Royals faithful at Kauffman Stadium. He said fans were tossing bottlecaps at him. Duran was yelling into the stands and at one point took a step toward the fence.

"They just happened to be throwing little bottle caps at me and stuff," he said after the game, via NESN. "So I just told them to stop throwing it, and one of the ushers came over and told them to stop. It was just little bottle caps, nothing major."

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran, #40, is unable to make the catch at the wall during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Aug. 7, 2022.

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran, #40, is unable to make the catch at the wall during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Aug. 7, 2022. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Boston lost three of four against Kansas City following Sunday’s beatdown.

Jarren Duran, #40 of the Boston Red Sox, drops a ball hit by Kyle Isbel of the Kansas City Royals in the at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jarren Duran, #40 of the Boston Red Sox, drops a ball hit by Kyle Isbel of the Kansas City Royals in the at Kauffman Stadium on August 07, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Royals rookies M.J. Melendez, Michael Massey, Nate Eaton and Kyle Isbel all had a helping hand in the win over the Red Sox.

Melendez had a three-run home run, his 13th of the year. He finished the game 2-for-3 with six RBI. Massey was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Eaton was 2-for-3 with a triple. Isbel had a double and a triple and three RBI in the victory.

"When you start winning games, the energy starts getting bigger and bigger," Eaton said. "You just take that into the next series and that'll hopefully make it really great."

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez, reacts after getting doused by Bobby Witt Jr., as they celebrate their team's 13-5 win over the Boston Red Sox at the end of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez, reacts after getting doused by Bobby Witt Jr., as they celebrate their team's 13-5 win over the Boston Red Sox at the end of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

The Red Sox are now two games under .500 and are in last in the American League East with a 54-56 record.

The Royals moved to 44-65 with the win and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.