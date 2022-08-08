Red Sox's Jarren Duran jaws at Royals fans during tough 7th inning, says items were thrown at him

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran had a tough seventh inning in the team’s 13-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Duran lost a fly ball in the sun and dropped a ball hit into the gap. To make matters worse, he was hearing it from the fans and was seen jawing back and forth with the Royals faithful at Kauffman Stadium. He said fans were tossing bottlecaps at him. Duran was yelling into the stands and at one point took a step toward the fence.

"They just happened to be throwing little bottle caps at me and stuff," he said after the game, via NESN. "So I just told them to stop throwing it, and one of the ushers came over and told them to stop. It was just little bottle caps, nothing major."

Boston lost three of four against Kansas City following Sunday’s beatdown.

Royals rookies M.J. Melendez, Michael Massey, Nate Eaton and Kyle Isbel all had a helping hand in the win over the Red Sox.

Melendez had a three-run home run, his 13th of the year. He finished the game 2-for-3 with six RBI. Massey was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Eaton was 2-for-3 with a triple. Isbel had a double and a triple and three RBI in the victory.

"When you start winning games, the energy starts getting bigger and bigger," Eaton said. "You just take that into the next series and that'll hopefully make it really great."

The Red Sox are now two games under .500 and are in last in the American League East with a 54-56 record.

The Royals moved to 44-65 with the win and are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.