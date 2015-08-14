Red Sox place RHP Wright on 7-day DL

BOSTON (AP) The Red Sox have placed right-hander Steven Wright on the seven-day concussion disabled list after he was struck by a ball in the back of the neck during batting practice earlier in the week.

The 30-year-old knuckleballer was slated to start Monday against Cleveland.

He was struck by a batted ball on Wednesday in Miami. In his last start on Tuesday, he took the loss against the Marlins, giving up two runs in five innings.

Wright (5-4) has bounced between Triple-A Pawtucket and Boston.

The team hadn't yet announced a roster move.