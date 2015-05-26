Expand / Collapse search
Record-setting goalie Martin Brodeur to retire, join St. Louis Blues front office

By | Associated Press
    FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, St. Louis Blues goalie Martin Brodeur looks up at the scoreboard during a timeout in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Nashville, Tenn. Brodeur, one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, is retiring. He starred for years with New Jersey Devils and is now with St. Louis. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File) (The Associated Press)

    FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, St. Louis Blues goalie Martin Brodeur blocks a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators in Nashville, Tenn. Brodeur, one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, is retiring. He starred for years with New Jersey Devils and is now with St. Louis. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File( (The Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS – Martin Brodeur, one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, is retiring.

Brodeur starred for years with New Jersey and is now with St. Louis. He plans a Thursday news conference to announce that he is retiring and will join the Blues in a management role in hockey operations.

The 42-year-old Brodeur wrapped up a 22-year career with St. Louis after signing as a free agent on Dec. 2. He was 3-3 and his final victory was a 3-0 shutout over Colorado on Dec. 29.

The Montreal native was 691-397-176 with a 2.24 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and 125 shutouts in 1,266 career appearances. He holds regular-season NHL records for wins, shutouts, games played and minutes played, and postseason records for starts (204) and shutouts (24).