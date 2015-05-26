Record-setting goalie Martin Brodeur to retire, join St. Louis Blues front office

next Image 1 of 2

Martin Brodeur, one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, is retiring.

Brodeur starred for years with New Jersey and is now with St. Louis. He plans a Thursday news conference to announce that he is retiring and will join the Blues in a management role in hockey operations.

The 42-year-old Brodeur wrapped up a 22-year career with St. Louis after signing as a free agent on Dec. 2. He was 3-3 and his final victory was a 3-0 shutout over Colorado on Dec. 29.

The Montreal native was 691-397-176 with a 2.24 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and 125 shutouts in 1,266 career appearances. He holds regular-season NHL records for wins, shutouts, games played and minutes played, and postseason records for starts (204) and shutouts (24).