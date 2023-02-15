Expand / Collapse search
Real estate professional stuns former top-10 ranked tennis player: ‘Had to leave work early today’

Jack Sock was ranked No. 8 in November 2017

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
A part-time tennis player and full-time real estate professional beat the former No. 8 men’s player in the world at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Tuesday. 

Matija Pecotic from Croatia defeated Jack Sock, who reached No. 8 in the world in November 2017, in three sets to move on to the round of 16. 

Jack Sock hits a forehand during the Dallas Open on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas, Texas.

Jack Sock hits a forehand during the Dallas Open on Feb. 6, 2023, at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas, Texas. (George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pecotic, 33, is a director at a real estate investment firm and said he had to take some time off from work in order to compete. 

"I had to leave work early today," Pecotic said, according to ESPN. "I had to send an email to the whole team. [My boss] let me off. I'm going to have to ask for another day off tomorrow."

The 33-year-old reached a ranking of 206th in 2015 but suffered through complications following a surgery. 

Matija Pecotic competes during the qualifying round of the Delray Beach Open on Feb. 12, 2023, in Florida.

Matija Pecotic competes during the qualifying round of the Delray Beach Open on Feb. 12, 2023, in Florida. (Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He defeated Sock 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday, nailing 10 aces during the match. 

Sock has 180 wins in his career with career earnings of nearly $12 million. 

"You've got to be realistic," Pecotic said. "This is a former top-10 guy with an incredible amount of tennis experience and a huge serve. He came out serving 134 mph on the first serve. It would be arrogant to think I'm going to come out and expect to win.

Matija Pecotic competes during the qualifying round of the Delray Beach Open on Feb. 12, 2023, in Florida.

Matija Pecotic competes during the qualifying round of the Delray Beach Open on Feb. 12, 2023, in Florida. (Aaron Gilbert/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"But I figured if I could sink my teeth into the match and work on the two or three patterns I prepared before, that I'm going to have a chance."

Pecotic says he tries to train every morning with his real estate boss and loves the game of tennis. 

His next opponent is American Marcos Giron, who is ranked No. 55 in the world. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.