Tennis player smashes multiple rackets during epic tirade while losing match

Tennis player Alexander Bublik’s rackets were the unfortunate victims of his angry tirade during a match on Thursday in the Open Sud de France.

Bublik was the No. 6 player in the tournament, and playing against France’s Grégoire Barrère, he was the heavy favorite as the latter wasn’t ranked. But the result wasn’t what you would’ve expected.

And it came with some racket-to-court violence.

After double faulting three times during the tiebreak that determined the match, Bublik smashed his racket on the court five times as he was jeered by fans in the stands.

But all tennis players come to matches with multiple rackets, so the occasional tantrum doesn’t leave that player without some backups. However, Bublik’s ferocity didn’t stop with one racket.

Once he got over to his bench, he immediately picked up a second racket and slammed it, causing the crowd to yell even louder in disapproval.

"Well, that’s going to get the treatment as well," broadcaster Mikey Pereira said.

Bublik, who hails from Kazakhstan, tossed that aside and smashed yet another as he continued to whip his arm with all his might downward.

"This is getting out of hand now," Pereira said.

Finally, Bublik was done smashing the rackets, picking up his fourth and walking to the other side of the court. At the time, his latest double fault made it 6-0 in favor of Barrère, and he wouldn’t let that lead slip.

Barrère won the match in three sets, 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, after winning the tiebreak 7-3.