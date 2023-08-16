Rays' Wander Franco faces 2nd allegation of inappropriate relationship with minor: report

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco is reportedly facing a second allegation of an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

A complaint from a 17-year-old girl was filed against Franco in July, Diario Libre reported Tuesday, citing a source in the Dominican Republic attorney general’s office. The girl who filed the complaint in this instance is reportedly not the same from the social media posts that triggered an MLB probe.

A rep for Franco and the Dominican Republic attorney general's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on the reported allegation.

Franco was out of the lineup on Sunday after social media posts suggested the 22-year-old shortstop was in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The Rays said the team and Franco "mutually agreed" he would go on the restricted list as MLB investigated the posts concerning the player.

The media office of the attorney general in the Dominican Republic told The Associated Press "there are investigations" into Franco’s alleged relationship with that minor.

MLB did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether its investigation is expanding to include the second allegation. The Rays did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the second allegation.

Franco reportedly went on Instagram Live before the team’s game against the Cleveland Guardians to deny the allegations. According to The Athletic, teammate Jose Siri was in the background of the video yelling in Spanish, "people after money."

The Rays have not detailed the nature of the social media posts.

"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the team said Monday of the MLB investigation. "Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time."

Franco was an All-Star for the first time this season. He is hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI. He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021. A team option in 2033 could make the deal worth $233 million when it is over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.