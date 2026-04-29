Rays star Junior Caminero takes foul tip to the face in bruising scene

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Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero was forced to exit Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians after a foul tip struck him in the face.

Caminero was making his first at-bat in the game when he fouled a pitch from Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee off the plate. The ball bounced off the plate and hit him in the right jaw. He immediately fell to the ground.

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Tampa Bay’s trainer came out of the dugout to tend to Caminero, who was down for a couple of minutes. He was examined for a few moments before he finished the at-bat. He eventually grounded out to Bibee and was replaced by Ben Williamson.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Caminero was doing "OK" after the game.

"He's in really good spirits and I would expect him to be in the lineup tomorrow," Cash said, via MLB.com. "That ball really came off the plate hard and I'm just glad that he's in a pretty good spot right now."

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Tampa Bay won the game, 1-0.

Caminero has been among the bright spots in the Rays’ lineup so far this season. The one-time All-Star is hitting .257 with eight home runs in 29 games.

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He is coming off a season in which he hit 45 home runs, drove in 110 runs and hit .264.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.