Ravens win over Cardinals behind Gus Edward’s three touchdowns

Gus Edwards ran for two of his three touchdowns following interceptions by Baltimore's stout defense, and the Ravens beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-24 on Sunday.

A week after blowing out Detroit 38-6, the AFC North-leading Ravens (6-2) labored offensively.

The Cardinals (1-7) prevented Lamar Jackson from scrambling for more than a few yards at a time and the Ravens finished with 268 total yards. Jackson threw for 157 yards on 18-of-27 passing and ran for 18 yards on four carries.

BENGALS HAND 49ERS THIRD STRAIGHT LOSS AS THEY PUSH OWN WINNING STREAK TO THREE GAMES

Baltimore's defense made up for its struggling offense.

The Ravens harassed quarterback Joshua Dobbs all afternoon, forcing two interceptions and a fumble. Dobbs threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, the second a 1-yard score to Marquise Brown with 1:14 left.

Arizona recovered the onside kick and Matt Prater kicked a 47-yard field goal, but the Cardinals couldn't come up with another onside kick and lost their fifth straight.

The good news for Arizona: Quarterback Kyler Murray returned to practice this week for the first time since tearing an ACL last season.

Dobbs was sharp early in his eighth straight start, scoring on 1-yard sneak to cap a 75-yard game-opening drive.

The fourth-year quarterback wasn't quite as good after that.

The Cardinals turned it over on downs near midfield twice and Dobbs had a pass intercepted by Brandon Stephens on an overthrow.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It didn't get any better in the second half.

Dobbs fumbled on a sack — the Cardinals recovered — and had a pass intercepted by Geno Stone at Arizona's 23 when he tried to throw into double coverage. Edwards scored on a 7-yard run three plays later to put Baltimore up 21-7.

Arizona tight end Trey McBride bulled his way through several defenders for a 17-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Edwards answered with a 1-yard score to put the Ravens up 31-15.

The Ravens had a similar start and stutter.

Jackson hit 6 of 7 passes for 64 yards on Baltimore's first drive, finding tight end Mark Andrews in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard score.

The Ravens had 64 yards of offense the rest of the half, taking a 14-7 lead on Edwards' 1-yard touchdown dive following Dobbs' first interception.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TARGETING HOLLYWOOD

The Cardinals wasted no time getting the ball to Brown in his first game against his former team.

The receiver known as "Hollywood" caught a 7-yard pass on Arizona’s first play and later induced a pass interference against Marion Humphrey in the end zone, setting up Dobbs’ TD sneak.

Brown finished with six catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. He played three seasons for the Ravens before being sent to Arizona in a draft day trade last year.

INJURIES

Cardinals LG Trystan Colon did not return after suffering a right knee injury on Arizona’s first drive. ... Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a stomach contusion in the third quarter after a hard collision with Arizona S Budda Baker, but later returned.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host Seattle next Sunday.

Cardinals: At Cleveland next Sunday.