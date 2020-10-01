Baltimore Ravens sign Marlon Humphrey to contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a five-year contract extension Thursday.

Humphrey will be with Baltimore through the 2026 season. The financial terms weren’t disclosed. ESPN reported that his deal is worth $98.75 million, which would make him the second-highest-paid cornerback behind Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey.

“Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a news release. “Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons.

“These are difficult deals to reach, and the credit goes to Pat Moriarty and Joel Segal for working together to get it done. We give a big congratulations to Marlon and his family. This is a good day for the Ravens.”

Moriarity is the team's VP of football operations, and Segal is Humphrey's agent.

The 24-year-old Humphrey has been one of the best defensive backs since entering the league.

Last season, he was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection for the first time. He finished with three interceptions, three fumbles recovered, and 65 tackles.

This year, he already had one forced fumble and one interception to his credit.