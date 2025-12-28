Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Ravens quarterback hopes to provide words of encouragement to Shedeur Sanders before Browns-Steelers game

Sanders will lead the Browns against the Steelers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Browns legend Joe Thomas says Shedeur Sanders can become the 'franchise guy' Video

Browns legend Joe Thomas says Shedeur Sanders can become the 'franchise guy'

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas shared his confidence in rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who has settled in after a tumultuous start to his career.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley said Saturday night he hoped to give Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders a call before his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens defeated the Green Bay Packers to keep their playoff hopes alive and need the Browns to pull off an upset victory over the Steelers. If Pittsburgh wins, they clinch the AFC North division title and a spot in the playoffs. If the Browns win, then the division title and a playoff spot would come down to their Week 18 matchup.

Tyler Huntley talks to reporters

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) speaks during a press conference after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

"I'm trying to make it out of here, so I can call Shedeur really quick and make sure he gets it done," Huntley told reporters, adding that he would probably watch the game at home.

Huntley was in Browns training camp when he, Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco were all vying for the starting job. Flacco ended up winning the job before he was traded in the middle of the season, while Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Huntley was cut and signed with the Ravens. Gabriel started a few games during the season and Sanders earned his own showcase to end the season.

The one-time Pro Bowler got to know Sanders in camp.

Shedeur Sanders throws a pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)

"Just when we got to the Browns. I knew of him, and he probably knew of me, but once we got to the Browns, we linked up a little bit," Huntley added. "He’s a cool dude."

Sanders and the Browns pulling off a win would be the marquee victory the young quarterback is looking for.

ESPN noted that Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father, intercepted a pass from Aaron Rodgers when the latter quarterback made an appearance for the Green Bay Packers in 2005. About 20 years later, Rodgers will compete against Sanders’ son in a pivotal matchup.

