Ravens' Michael Pierce retires from NFL, thanks 'Jesus Christ' for 'beautiful nine years'

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after nearly a decade in the league.

Pierce, 32, spent nine years in the NFL, seven seasons with the Ravens and one with the Minnesota Vikings. He opted out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've decided to call it a career," Pierce shared the news on the "Sports Spectrum" podcast. "It's been a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful nine years. I've had so many people help me along the way."

"I’d like to thank a few people personally, obviously my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, first and foremost."

One of the people he thanked was former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Pierce spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens, then signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Vikings prior to the 2020 season.

The nose tackle opted out of the COVID season and played one season with the Vikings before getting released. Pierce then went back to where it all started, returning to the Ravens on a three-year, $16.5 million contract.

In his nine-year career, Pierce had 218 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, with six fumble recoveries, and one memorable interception.

The Ravens were up 35-10 against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, on Jan. 4, 2025, with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Pierce, the 355-pound nose tackle, dropped into coverage and intercepted Bailey Zappe and returned it six yards before kneeling down.

Pierce’s interception sent the Ravens into a frenzy, as the team poured off the sideline to mob him.

"I was shocked myself bro, I’m not gonna lie to you," Pierce said about his interception in a post to social media.

Pierce’s interception came on the final snap of his regular-season career.

