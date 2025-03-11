DeAndre Hopkins, Ravens agree to 1-year deal for star receiver's 13th NFL season: reports

Lamar Jackson has a new target to throw to in Baltimore, as the Ravens agreed to terms with veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network reported that Hopkins’ deal is worth $6 million for one year.

Hopkins, who will be 33 when the 2025 season begins, made a trip to Super Bowl LIX with the Kansas City Chiefs this year – his first appearance in the "Big Game" – after being traded by the Tennessee Titans before the NFL deadline during the 2024 campaign.

Through 10 games with Kansas City, Hopkins added 41 receptions with four touchdowns. During the postseason run to New Orleans, Hopkins had just three catches for 29 yards, though he scored a touchdown over three games.

At this stage in his career – Hopkins is about to enter his 13th NFL season – the talented wideout is looking for his best chance to win a Super Bowl before he hangs up his cleats for good.

The Ravens are one of the best teams in the AFC, especially with Jackson at the helm on offense. The two-time league MVP has improved tremendously in the pass game, and the team has consistently looked for better receivers to pair with him to increase their offensive production.

For Hopkins, Baltimore will be his fourth team in the last four seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Titans and Chiefs all since the 2022 campaign.

However, there is no doubt Hopkins can still produce at a high level, having totaled 1,057 yards with seven touchdowns during his 2023 season with the Titans – his first with the squad after signing with them in free agency on a two-year, $26 million deal.

Hopkins’ best seasons, though, came after he was selected 27th overall by the Houston Texans in 2013 out of Clemson. The 2014 season was a breakout year for the dynamic receiver, who tallied 76 catches for 1,210 yards with six touchdowns. He would follow that up with his first Pro Bowl season: 1,521 yards on 111 catches with 11 receiving touchdowns for Houston.

Hopkins went on to make four straight Pro Bowls from 2017-2020, the last of which came in his first season with the Cardinals, where he had 1,407 yards on 115 receptions and six touchdowns.

This one-year pact with a lower AAV than he has been used to throughout his career is the definition of a prove-it deal, but it is also an opportunity to get back to the Super Bowl, something Baltimore has been desperate to do with Jackson at quarterback.

Hopkins joins a talented bunch of Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and, of course, bulldozing running back Derrick Henry as valuable offensive weapons for the Ravens.

