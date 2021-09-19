Ravens' Lamar Jackson leads major victory over Chiefs, snaps Patrick Mahomes' September win streak

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and a key defensive play held the team defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, ending Patrick Mahomes’ winning streak in the month of September.

Jackson’s play in the fourth quarter proved to be the big difference in the 36-35 victory.

The quarterback ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 14:13 to play in the game. The Baltimore defense would step up and force the Chiefs to punt on their next drive.

Jackson followed up by running and flipping into the end zone to put the Ravens ahead by a point.

Baltimore needed a step and it looked like they weren’t going to get one. Three plays in and Mahomes had the Chiefs’ offense on the Baltimore 32-yard line with 2 minutes to go in the game. It appeared the team was getting ready to wind the clock down and line up for a potential game-winning field goal.

Then, the improbable happened.

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball and it was recovered by Odafe Oweh.

The Ravens needed a first down to keep the drive alive and seal the game. John Harbaugh left the decision up to Jackson.

The Ravens went for the first on fourth down and Jackson pushed through and helped Baltimore get the victory.

Jackson was 18-for-26 with 239 passing yards, a passing touchdown and two interceptions, including a Pick Six to Tyrann Mathieu to start the game. He managed to run for 107 yards on the ground with the two fourth-quarter touchdowns. It's also his first win against the Chiefs.

Marquise Brown was responsible for the lone touchdown catch. He had six catches for 113 yards.

It is Mahomes’ first loss in the month of September. He had come into the game 11-0 in September with 35 touchdown passes and no interceptions. On Sunday, he was 24-for-31 with 343 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a bad interception to Tavon Young.

Mahomes had a big 46-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. The big tight end broke a few tackles and had some key blocking on the scamper. Kelce led the Chiefs with seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson also had touchdown catches.

Both teams move to 1-1 on the season.