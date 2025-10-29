Ravens' Lamar Jackson reveals reasoning for stripping locker room of video games, Ping-Pong tables

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson ordered the team’s locker room stripped of video game consoles, Ping-Pong tables and cornhole, among other items, last week.

Prior to the team’s 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday, the Ravens were 1-5, and Jackson — despite missing the win due to a hamstring injury — felt the team needed to focus more amid its slow start.

"I told Kenico (Hines), our head equipment guy, I told him to take all the games and Ping-Pong ... turn the TVs off. If we could have taken the TVs out, they'd have been out too," Jackson told reporters Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I appreciate (team owner) Steve (Bisciotti) for putting that in for us, but we had to focus. I don't want to say people don't take their jobs seriously — don't get me wrong — but I didn't feel like it was the time for that. We've got a lot of work to do."

It was initially reported that head coach John Harbaugh — not Jackson — had the games removed.

The decision to remove the items worked because they beat the Bears by multiple scores despite being forced to start backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley in place of Jackson due to injury.

FALCONS OWNER ARTHUR BLANK DONATES $2.5 MILLION TO HURRICANE MELISSA RELIEF FUNDS

Even with the win, Jackson said the games will not be returning to the locker room this season.

The two-time MVP has been out of the Ravens’ lineup since Sept. 28 with an injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Ravens’ win over the Bears improved them to 2-5 on the season, and with Jackson returning, they will take on the Miami Dolphins (2-6) Thursday night with hopes of another win.

The Ravens are third in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) and Cincinnati Bengals (3-5). A win over the Dolphins would move the Ravens closer to contention.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.