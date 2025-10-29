Falcons owner Arthur Blank donates $2.5 million to Hurricane Melissa relief funds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arthur M. Blank Foundation announced Wednesday morning that the Atlanta Falcons owner will donate "an initial grant" of $2.5 million to Hurricane Melissa relief efforts.

The foundation said the money will be donated to support the work of World Central Kitchen, Team Rubicon, and CARE USA.

"World Central Kitchen provides nourishing meals and fresh water in times of crisis, and Team Rubicon specializes in on the ground disaster response and recovery," the foundation said in a release. "The Foundation’s pre-investment for CARE USA’s Humanitarian Surge Fund aids in providing rapid deployment of resources for disaster relief and will be activated immediately."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Jamaica and the Caribbean hold a special place in my heart, filled with meaningful family memories," Blank himself said in a statement.

"The impact of Hurricane Melissa is profound, but so is the resilience of people in this region. We’re humbled to support Team Rubicon and World Central Kitchen with an initial grant to help address immediate needs in the community with disaster relief and nourishing meals. While the road ahead will be long, our hearts are with those affected, and we hope our support brings comfort and strength along the way."

DOCTOR OF PHYSICAL THERAPY EXPLAINS CAM SKATTEBO’S GRUESOME ANKLE INJURY AND RECOVERY OUTLOOK

The storm slammed Jamaica earlier this week as a Category 5 hurricane, making it the strongest storm ever to make a direct hit on the island.

With 185 mph winds and 220 mph gusts, it's the strongest storm this year and the third Category 5 hurricane. This is also the second time in a calendar year there have been at least three Category 5 hurricanes recorded.

The last time Jamaica faced a hurricane of a similar magnitude was Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, a Category 4 storm remembered as the deadliest and most destructive in the nation’s history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The storm left hundreds homeless and forced thousands into overcrowded emergency shelters, according to a report from the National Library of Jamaica. Despite its ferocity, the official death toll remained relatively low, with 45 fatalities and few reported injuries, but the storm caused an estimated $800 million in damage across the island, the publication said.

Fox News' Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.