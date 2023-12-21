Ravens embrace underdog status in Christmas showdown vs 49ers: ‘I don't want them to pick us’

The Baltimore Ravens are the only team in the AFC to have clinched a playoff spot through Week 15, yet they have been labeled the underdog in Monday night’s Christmas showdown against the NFC-leading San Francisco 49ers.

While some on the team find it disrespectful, others seemingly would not have it any other way.

"I'm cool [with it]," Lamar Jackson told reporters following Wednesday’s practice.

"I don't want them to pick us. I like being the underdog. I believe we play better when we're doubted and [when] people aren't choosing us to win the game. I feel like we play better all the time, so just do it all the way to February. That's all I ask."

The Ravens clinched a playoff spot for the second year in a row after a 23-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. They are coming off a four-game win streak, where they outscored their opponents 114-68.

However, San Francisco is favored by -5.5.

"Yes and no," safety Kyle Hamilton said when asked if the team is embracing their underdog status. "Internally, we don't feel that way. Externally, I don't know what it is, whether it's ... I don't know what it is, but whether it's the lack of primetime games that we've gotten or whatever ... I think the [teams with an] 11-3 [record] are not created equal right now, in terms of the 49ers versus us, and we feel a little disrespected by that."

"I feel like we are the best team in the league," he continued, "and we have an opportunity in front of the country to show it."

This is only the second time this season the Ravens have entered a game as the underdog.

Head coach John Harbaugh said the underdog narrative was "mentioned" in his messaging to the team, but at the same time, they are not underestimating the challenge the 49ers’ offense will bring.

"Well, [with] Brock Purdy I see a very good quarterback. He's playing at a very high level, leading a very high-level offense to great success. He's playing winning football and operates his style. He sees things. He gets the ball out quick. He can make every throw. He throws a beautiful ball [and] moves around the pocket, scrambles when he needs to, throws on the run when he needs to [and] operates the system really well – all the things that I'm sure their coaches really want to see in a quarterback."

He continued, "For us, it's just a matter of defending the offense. He's a part of the offense. They have a lot of good players ,[and] they have a really good scheme, so [we will be] applying our defense and our players, our abilities and physicality and all the other things that we do to try and stop their offense."

The 49ers enter Monday's matchup following six straight victories, all by at least 12 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.