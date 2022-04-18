Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

Raptors' Scottie Barnes out for Game 2 vs. 76ers with ankle sprain

Barnes did not reveal a timetable for his return

Associated Press
Rookie Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was ruled out for Monday night's Game 2 of Toronto's playoff series against Philadelphia because of an ankle injury, coach Nick Nurse said.

Barnes sprained his left ankle after 76ers center Joel Embiid stepped on his foot late in Sunday’s series-opening loss. Barnes, a finalist for Rookie of the Year, averaged 15.3 points in 74 games.

"I thought it was going to be bad," Barnes said. "I hit the ground and was like, damn."

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, center, gets looked over by the training staff after injuring his left leg during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 131-111. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Barnes said at shootaround he was "getting better each and every day." Barnes did not reveal a timetable for his return.

Game 3 is Wednesday in Toronto.