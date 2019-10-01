Expand / Collapse search
Soccer
Colorado Rapids' Kei Kamara reenacts son's goal celebration during match

Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 1

Colorado Rapids striker Kei Kamara took a page from his son when he scored a goal in the 72nd minute of his match against FC Dallas on Sunday.

Kamara had posted a video earlier last week showing his son kicking the soccer ball around in his backyard. His son scored a “goal” and celebrated by doing a somersault.

When Kamara scored his 13th goal of the season against FC Dallas, he made a heart with his hands and then did a somersault of his own. He then pointed to the stands to apparently signal that the goal was for his son.

The Rapids defeated FC Dallas, 3-0.

Colorado sits in ninth place in the Western Conference – only three points behind FC Dallas for the seventh and final spot in the playoffs. However, the Rapids will have to surpass the San Jose Earthquakes to somehow attain the final playoff spot.

Colorado takes on LAFC on Sunday in the final match of the regular season.

