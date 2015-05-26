Raonic advances in Madrid

Madrid, Spain (SportsNetwork.com) - No. 5 seed Milos Raonic was an easy second-round winner Tuesday at the Madrid Open.

The Canadian slugger subdued Argentine Juan Monaco 6-3, 6-4 at the Magic Box in this clay-court Masters 1000 event.

Some seeded stars played opening-round matches on Day 3, as No. 10 Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov grounded American Donald Young 6-4, 3-0, retired; No. 12 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga handled Czech Lukas Rosol 7-5, 6-3; No. 13 Frenchman Gael Monfils whipped Serb Viktor Troicki 6-2, 6-0; and No. 14 Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut took care of Romanian Marius Copil 7-5, 6-3.

Also in the first round on Tuesday, Monday's Munich runner-up Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany clipped Colombian Alejandro Falla 6-1, 6-4; Frenchman Richard Gasquet bested towering Croat Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 6-4; Argentine Leonardo Mayer leveled Luxembourg's Gilles Muller 6-3, 6-3; Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas overcame last week's Istanbul runner-up Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Fernando Verdasco fought back to beat fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Spaniard Marcel Granollers got past Slovak Martin Klizan 5-2, retired; Aussie Nick Kyrgios dismissed Spain's Daniel Gimeno-Traver 6-2, 6-3; and American Jack Sock surprised Spanish clay- courter and recent Barcelona runner-up Pablo Andujar 6-4, 7-5.

The top seed for this French Open tune-up is Roger Federer, who enters the tournament after winning the inaugural Istanbul Open on Sunday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion won the Madrid title in 2009 and 2012, beating Rafael Nadal each time. He also won in 2006 when the tournament was played in the fall on hardcourts, and last played at the Magic Box in 2013, falling to Kei Nishikori in the round of 16.

Last week's Istanbul titlist Federer's second-round opponent on Wednesday will be the rising star Kyrgios.

Nadal is also entered this week and is the third seed. He is the two-time defending champion and a four-time Madrid winner, beating Nishikori in last year's finale.

The former top-ranked ace Nadal will face American Steve Johnson on Wednesday.

Andy Murray, fresh off his first-ever clay-court title in Munich on Monday, is the other former winner in the draw. Seeded second this week, he won the 2008 Madrid title on a hardcourt.