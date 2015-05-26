Rangers outgun Islanders

Uniondale, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Kevin Klein scored the winning goal late in the third period to lead the New York Rangers in a 6-5 win over the New York Islanders on Monday.

Ryan McDonagh scored twice, Derek Stepan had a goal and two assists, while Chris Kreider and Martin St. Louis each posted a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who have won their past four. Cam Talbot stopped 38 shots in the win.

Ryan Strome scored twice, while Frans Nielsen, Johnny Boychuk and John Tavares all lit the lamp for the Islanders, who had a four-game winning streak snapped. Jaroslav Halak was touched for all six goals on 42 shots.

"We did good things for parts of the game," said Tavares. "But we didn't do enough of those good things later in the game and it cost us two points."

The Rangers were down 5-3 early in the third before they scored three straight goals to take the lead.

It was a one-goal game at 6:25 as Kreider skated down the left wing and left a drop pass for Stepan, who blasted the puck in for his 10th of the year.

Just 1:37 later, the Blueshirts tied the game on a rush that saw Stepan send a pass from the left wing to the right where St. Louis one-timed it home.

The Rangers then took their first lead of the game with 4:32 to play when Derick Brassard curled over to the left corner and sent the puck back to the right wing where Klein snapped it home for his ninth of the year and a 6-5 lead.

"When Derick put it on my tape I was pretty happy and just tried to put a good shot on net," said Klein. "We showed a lot of resilience in this game."

The Islanders scored just 11 seconds in off a miscue from Talbot, as he tried to play the puck along the right boards and Tavares picked it off, firing the puck into the open net for his 27th of the year.

It was a 2-0 lead at 11:46 of the first as Travis Hamonic slapped a shot from the right point that was stopped, but Nielsen was there to smack home the rebound.

The Rangers got on the board three minutes later as Dan Girardi skated down the left side and passed the puck out front where McDonagh was waiting for a one-timer past Halak.

The Islanders grabbed a 3-1 lead at 1:20 of the second after Boychuk's big slap from just inside the blueline beat Talbot, but the Rangers scored a pair of goals 23 seconds apart to tie the game.

At 3:07, Kreider beat Halak with a snap shot from the left wing past the goaltender's glove, and McDonagh's slapper from the high slot hit off an Isle stick and went in moments later.

The Islanders scored just as a power play expired when Strome shoved the puck in with several bodies in front at 7:41 of the second for a 4-3 lead.

Strome scored off a wrister on a give-and-go with Nielsen at 3:43 of the third to give the Islanders a 5-3 lead.

Game Notes

The Rangers host the Canucks on Thursday ... The Islanders play in Carolina on Tuesday ... Neither team scored on the power play as the Islanders had three chances and the Rangers two ... Hamonic posted two assists ... The Islanders had won 11 straight against division opponents ... The Islanders had won the three previous matchups with the Rangers this season. The teams meet one last time on March 10.