Trick Williams wins United States Championship in WrestleMania debut

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Trick Williams came into his WrestleMania debut ready to make an impact.

He told Fox News Digital in the days leading up to his United States Championship match against Sami Zayn that he was "hungry." On Sunday night at WrestleMania 42, he proved just how much hungrier he was and that he could eat with the best of them.

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Williams hit the floor with "Whoop that trick" blaring throughout the crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. His white mink coat had a tail as long as the entrance ramp. In the ring, the veteran waited for his opponent.

Zayn didn’t think Williams was ready to meet the moment. But he was wrong. Despite taking out Williams’ partner Lil Yachty, he lost focus of Williams during the match. Zayn hit an apron brainbuster and nailed Williams with a Helluva Kick on the barrier.

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Zayn wanted the referee to count out Williams. The referee got to nine before Williams rushed back into the ring. Yachty also got back into the match and played mind games with Zayn. Williams hit the Trick Shot on Zayn, but couldn’t get the three count.

Zayn nailed Williams into the corner with a buckle bomb. He was going to hit another Helluva Kick, but Williams came back with the Trick Shot.

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Williams pinned Zayn and picked up the tremendous victory.