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WrestleMania

Trick Williams wins United States Championship in WrestleMania debut

Lil Yachty interfered with Zayn before Williams hit the Trick Shot to capture the title in Las Vegas

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE's Trick Williams ready for his WrestleMania moment Video

WWE's Trick Williams ready for his WrestleMania moment

WWE star Trick Williams talks to Fox News Digital about his WrestleMania 42 match against Sami Zayn.

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LAS VEGAS – Trick Williams came into his WrestleMania debut ready to make an impact.

He told Fox News Digital in the days leading up to his United States Championship match against Sami Zayn that he was "hungry." On Sunday night at WrestleMania 42, he proved just how much hungrier he was and that he could eat with the best of them.

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Trick Williams standing in wrestling ring at Allegiant Stadium

Trick Williams is introduced before the United States Championship match against Sami Zayn during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 19, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Williams hit the floor with "Whoop that trick" blaring throughout the crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. His white mink coat had a tail as long as the entrance ramp. In the ring, the veteran waited for his opponent.

Zayn didn’t think Williams was ready to meet the moment. But he was wrong. Despite taking out Williams’ partner Lil Yachty, he lost focus of Williams during the match. Zayn hit an apron brainbuster and nailed Williams with a Helluva Kick on the barrier.

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Sami Zayn reacting during United States Championship match at Allegiant Stadium

Sami Zayn reacts during the United States Championship match against Trick Williams at WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 19, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Zayn wanted the referee to count out Williams. The referee got to nine before Williams rushed back into the ring. Yachty also got back into the match and played mind games with Zayn. Williams hit the Trick Shot on Zayn, but couldn’t get the three count.

Zayn nailed Williams into the corner with a buckle bomb. He was going to hit another Helluva Kick, but Williams came back with the Trick Shot.

Trick Williams celebrating victory in wrestling ring at Allegiant Stadium

Trick Williams celebrates after defeating Sami Zayn in the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 19, 2026. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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Williams pinned Zayn and picked up the tremendous victory.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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