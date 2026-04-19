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Cincinnati Bengals

Dexter Lawrence has 'fire in me that I've never had before' after Giants trade him to Bengals

Lawrence spoke on the pressure of the Bengals giving up the No. 10 overall pick for him in the 2026 NFL Draft

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
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‘Everybody is tradable’ on the Giants, Are Harbaugh and Schoen the same page? | The Herd Video

‘Everybody is tradable’ on the Giants, Are Harbaugh and Schoen the same page? | The Herd

New York Giants HC John Harbaugh said that "everybody is tradable" on the team following Dexter Lawrence’s trade request. Colin Cowherd asks if this is a good mindset from the new Head Coach.

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Dexter Lawrence’s new chapter in the NFL has begun, and he admitted for the first time since the New York Giants traded him to the Cincinnati Bengals that he has a "fire in me that I’ve never had before."

The Giants fulfilled Lawrence’s trade request on Saturday, sending the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft — a blockbuster deal that changes things in the first round set to kick off from Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick of the 2019 draft, and he quickly became a fan-favorite for the Giants as well as arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL.

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Dexter Lawrence II warming up on the field at Acrisure Stadium.

Dexter Lawrence II of the New York Giants warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 28, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

But, despite two more years left on his contract and a new regime with John Harbaugh in place as the Giants’ new head coach, Lawrence wanted out. In the past, players have used that as a strategic move to get a new, more lucrative extension.

This wasn’t one of those times, but Lawrence is viewing this new move to Cincinnati as a fresh start that has him more motivated than ever.

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"They wanted me here and they appreciate the work that I’ve put in over the last seven seasons," Lawrence told Bengals radio play-by-play announcer Dan Hoard, which was published on the official team YouTube channel. "I appreciate that and I’m going to do everything I can to show them that they didn’t waste [a top 10 pick]. I’m excited. I’ve got a fire in me that I’ve never had before, so I’m excited. I’m excited to be a Bengal."

It was also about money at the end of the day, with the Bengals dishing out a one-year, $28 million extension, which keeps him with the team through the 2028 season for a total of three years and $70 million. He still had $42 million remaining on his previous deal with the Giants.

Lawrence added that his offseason drama in New York was a "long process," but he felt relief and excitement when the deal was finally made between the teams.

Dexter Lawrence warming up on the field at MetLife Stadium

Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

"God got me through it, and right now, I’m ready to let my light shine and go win some games."

As Lawrence mentioned, he’s hoping not to be a disappointment in his new city considering the amount paid by the Bengals to acquire him. But the 340-pound defensive tackle has been quite the problem for opposing offensive lines, collecting 30.5 sacks, 15 pass breakups, and 341 combined tackles (40 for loss) in 109 career games with the Giants.

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Last season also marked the first time Lawrence played all 17 games of his career since they implemented the extra regular-season contest in 2021.

"I know people are going to say [there’s] pressure, but I embrace it," Lawrence said. "I bring it in. It doesn’t affect me, the pressure. I just know who I am and I’m going to stay true to that. I’m going to be the guy to help this defense go to the next level."

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II gesturing on field at MetLife Stadium

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II gestures during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 9, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

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As Lawrence looks ahead to new beginnings, the Giants, armed with two picks in the top 10 of the first-round of this year’s draft — they also have No. 5 — Harbaugh and the rest of the team will look to hit big with these key rookie additions.

The Giants have made the playoffs just twice since the 2016 season.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

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