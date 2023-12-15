Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas Rangers

Rangers' Max Scherzer undergoes surgery for herniated disk in back

Scherzer left a World Series start because of his back

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Texas Rangers' title defense won't start off easily.

The team announced Friday pitcher Max Scherzer underwent surgery to repair a herniated disk in his lower back.

Scherzer was traded to the Rangers from the New York Mets near the trade deadline, but he suffered a right teres muscle strain in September, which kept him out until the postseason. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Max Scherzer walks off field with trainer

Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers, left, walks off the field after leaving Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz., due to injury in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

When he returned, he was yanked from his start in Game 3 of the World Series due to back issues. Texas won the World Series over the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games.

Scherzer said his back pain got worse after he returned home following the World Series, and he likely will be out until June or July.

"Getting this procedure done now will give me the best chance to pitch as much as possible for the Rangers in 2024," Scherzer said. "I look forward to putting in the rehab work and getting back on the mound next summer."

Scherzer had a left oblique strain last year while with the Mets and had neck spasms last season.

The Rangers have Nathan Eovaldi, and it remains to be seen whether Jordan Montgomery, now a free agent, will return. They also await the return of Jacob deGrom from Tommy John surgery, but he, too, has dealt with various injuries.

MAX scherzer leaves game

Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers, left, leaves a game in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Sept. 12, 2023, in Toronto. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

SHOHEI OHTANI, BOBBY BONILLA, OTHER INSANE DEFERRED CONTRACTS THROUGHOUT MLB HISTORY

"Obviously not the best news, but nonetheless, we’re glad that we have a diagnosis and a solution," general manager Chris Young said. "Max is recovering and feeling better already, and we look forward to getting him healthy and back out there next summer."

The World Series win was Scherzer's second. He won in 2019 with the Washington Nationals.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, went 13-6 last season with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts, striking out 174 in 152.2 innings.

Max Scherzer grimaces

Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers walks off the field after the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His contract expires after the 2024 season, when he will be 40 years old. His 3,367 strikeouts are the most among active pitchers.