Randy Orton's father throws cold water on WWE star's potential return to the ring

Bob Orton said his son has been training

Randy Orton is a 10-time WWE champion and a four-time world heavyweight champion in the company and is known in the industry as "The Legend Killer" and "The Viper."

Orton has been off television for nearly a year after he suffered a legitimate back injury in a tag-team match with his partner Matt Riddle and his timetable to return to the ring is unclear.

Randy Orton in Brooklyn

Randy Orton walks to the ring at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on Aug. 23, 2015, in New York City. (JP Yim/Getty Images)

His father, legendary pro wrestler "Cowboy" Bob Orton, seemed to believe his son may not return to the ring at all.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know," the elder Orton told Sportskeeda. "If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he needs to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do."

Randy Orton in Jeddah

Randy Orton poses during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah on Jan. 7, 2019. (Amer Hillabi/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in April, the current superstar was "nowhere close" to a return while Riddle returned to WWE after WrestleMania 39.

Randy Orton has been a major player in WWE since he made his debut in 2002 in the Evolution faction with Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, Ric Flair and Batista, whose real name is Dave Bautista. Orton became the youngest world champion in history at the age of 24.

Randy Orton at a WrestleMania 30 presser

Randy Orton attends the WrestleMania 30 press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe New York on April 1, 2014. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Since then, he’s been one of the top wrestlers in the company.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.