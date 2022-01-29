Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams' Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr told him 'don't come to Cleveland'

OBJ had falling out with Browns before signing with Rams

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns had a falling out over the course of the 2021 season, which led to his eventual release and Beckham signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Sports Illustrated, Beckham’s relationship with the Browns was already frayed to the point where he was telling impending 2021 free agents not to sign with Cleveland. Rams linebacker Von Miller made that revelation to the outlet.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. 

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"Don’t come to Cleveland," Miller said Beckham told him as the two were discussing the possibility of playing together in the future.

Miller was still on the Broncos training in an attempt to return from a devastating knee injury he suffered before the start of the 2020 season. Beckham was training for what would become his final few months with the Browns.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a route during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs a route during the first half of a game against the Denver Broncos Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

The Rams later acquired Miller from the Broncos in a trade before the season’s trade deadline.

Beckham’s relationship with the Browns deteriorated during his final days with the team. His father ripped quarterback Baker Mayfield in a video breakdown of Mayfield missing his son on throws while LeBron James was tweeting "FreeOBJ."

Beckham was later excused from the team and released.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Nick Leverett (60) blocks Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Von Miller (40) during an NFC divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jan. 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Nick Leverett (60) blocks Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Von Miller (40) during an NFC divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jan. 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since joining the Rams, Beckham has 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. His five touchdowns are the most he’s had in a season since 2018 with the New York Giants.

Beckham and the Rams are now one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.