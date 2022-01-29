Rams' Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr told him 'don't come to Cleveland'

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns had a falling out over the course of the 2021 season, which led to his eventual release and Beckham signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Sports Illustrated, Beckham’s relationship with the Browns was already frayed to the point where he was telling impending 2021 free agents not to sign with Cleveland. Rams linebacker Von Miller made that revelation to the outlet.

"Don’t come to Cleveland," Miller said Beckham told him as the two were discussing the possibility of playing together in the future.

Miller was still on the Broncos training in an attempt to return from a devastating knee injury he suffered before the start of the 2020 season. Beckham was training for what would become his final few months with the Browns.

The Rams later acquired Miller from the Broncos in a trade before the season’s trade deadline.

Beckham’s relationship with the Browns deteriorated during his final days with the team. His father ripped quarterback Baker Mayfield in a video breakdown of Mayfield missing his son on throws while LeBron James was tweeting "FreeOBJ."

Beckham was later excused from the team and released.

Since joining the Rams, Beckham has 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. His five touchdowns are the most he’s had in a season since 2018 with the New York Giants.

Beckham and the Rams are now one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.