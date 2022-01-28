Rams' Aaron Donald opens up on the only thing he's 'lacking' on his resume

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is one of the most fearsome players in the NFL, but even with all the accolades he’s racked up since entering the league, there’s still one more thing he would like to accomplish in the near future – winning a Super Bowl.

Donald and the Rams are in position again to make it back to the Super Bowl. All the team has to do is snap a six-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers and then beat out the AFC champion, whether it’s the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Thursday, Donald opened up about his desire to win the Super Bowl.

"Well, this is what you work for. This is what I've been working for. This is what we've been working for. We’ve been trying to find a way to get to the Super Bowl and we’re one game away against a divisional opponent. They had our number the past couple of times we played them," he told reporters. "I feel like there’s no better stage than this. This is the type of game you train for during the offseason. All that extra grind, all that extra film is to play in big games like this. I feel like there’s no better stage than what we have right now.

"It’s just trying to find a way to win. It’s trying to find a way to get back and accomplish something I never accomplished before. I don't know what it feels like to win the Super Bowl. I know what it feels like to be there, but I don't know what it feels like to win. I feel like I accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in this league. The only thing I'm lacking now is being a world champion. To get to that point, we’ve got to win this week. So, we’re focused on the 49ers and trying to find a way to beat them, to get to where we’re trying to get to."

RAMS VS 49ERS: NFC CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW, TIMES AND MORE

He admitted, though, while the 49ers have won the last few games in their series, the playoff atmosphere is going to be completely different.

"They just won, but the past is the past, honestly. This is a different type of football here that’s going on this week. This is one game away from the Super Bowl against an opponent that we’re both used to. We know what to expect," he said. "We just have to play four quarters. We’ve got to find a way to finish. Obviously, they’ve beat us in ways. I’m not going to sit here and talk about it, but they did. This week, my mindset is there’s no way we’re going to lose this game. We have to play four quarters. We have to find a way to finish, and I know we’re going to do that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald is an eight-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro. He finished the 2021 season with 12.5 sacks and 84 tackles. He played in all 17 games for the Rams and hasn’t missed a game since the 2017 season.