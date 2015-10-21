Rams TE Cook says trade rumors didn't bother him

ST. LOUIS -- Jared Cook heard rumors he was on the trade block. The St. Louis Rams' tight end wasn't about to let it ruin his time off during the bye week.

"Why am I letting somebody get in my head about something that's nonexistent?" Cook said after practice Tuesday.

Cook said he didn't worry about reports from various sources because he didn't hear from his agent or the team. He added there is a lot of media chatter these days, a lot of it with no substance.

"Everywhere in the world," Cook said. "It's your choice to pay attention to it, it's your choice to take in what they're saying, or it's your choice to ignore it."

Coach Jeff Fisher said the offense, ranked last overall in the NFL, needs improvement across the board heading into this week's game against Cleveland. St. Louis (2-3) has lost three of four.

Fisher said he spent part of the bye weekend where there is no Internet access, likely fishing in Montana. He wasn't certain why the talk started and noted that teams have inquired about several other players, too.

"People call, people have injuries, people have interest," Fisher said. "That happens all the time. We have no interest in trading Jared, he's a big part of our offense."

Kenny Britt, a wide receiver and close friend, said, "I don't think we need to trade anybody. I think we're going to win with these guys we have here, to tell you the truth."

The 6-foot-5, 254-pound Cook is in the third year of a four-year contract worth about $7 million per season. He's been an effective pass catcher, with 15 receptions and an 11.3-yard average after topping 50 the previous two years, and in new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti's system he's being asked to block a lot more.

He arrived billed as a hybrid big-body slot receiver with occasional blocking duties. Cook said the new offense is making him more of a complete tight end, and likely raising his stock around the NFL.

"It's different but that's what my job entails," Cook said. "I'm not a very selfish person. I just come to work, do my job and do what they ask me to do."

Fisher also was the subject of rumors during the bye week. His name came up in connection to the head coaching job at Southern California, his alma mater.

He said he's loyal to owner Stan Kroenke, who is trying to break ties to St. Louis and move the franchise back to Los Angeles.

"Yeah, I've heard things," Fisher said. "I appreciate what anybody else is saying out there. But I made a commitment to Stan here, and I'm going to finish, keep that commitment."

He's optimistic about the Rams' chances in the muddled NFC West. Arizona leads at 4-2 and the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers have two wins -- and all of the competition has played one more game than St. Louis.

But he was careful not to look past Cleveland.

"I mean, that's everybody's goal," Fisher said. "But we just have to have a good week and get ready, do the best we can and see if we find a way to win this game."