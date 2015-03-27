Rams T Saffold taken off on stretcher

St. Louis Rams tackle Rodger Saffold was taken off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-23 loss against the Detroit Lions.

Saffold was injured when Brandon Gibson caught a 23-yard touchdown pass in the left corner of the end zone with 9:45 to play to give the Rams a 20-13 lead.

He remained on the field for several minutes as he was attended to by trainers. He had his head immobilized and was wheeled off the field on a cart.

The team later said that he had movement in all of his extremities.

The 24-year-old is in his third season with the Rams out of Indiana.