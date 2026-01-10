Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams

Rams' Matthew Stafford named first-team All-Pro quarterback over Patriots' Drake Maye amid heated MVP race

Stafford edged out Maye by 13 votes

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The Associated Press announced the All-Pro teams on Saturday, and Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford was named to the first team over New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Stafford being named to the first team over Maye is a strong indication that the 37-year-old could be in line to win his first MVP award. There have been just three instances where the MVP winner was not named to the first team at his respective positions.

The first was John Elway in 1987, when he won the MVP but Joe Montana was named as the first-team All-Pro quarterback. In 2003, Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were named co-MVPs, but Manning was named as the first-team All-Pro quarterback.

Matthew Stafford in action

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images)

The other instance was last season, when Lamar Jackson was named as the first-team All-Pro but Josh Allen won the MVP.

Stafford beat out Maye by 13 votes, marking it as the first time in his career that he has made the first-team All-Pro squad.

Matthew Stafford throws pass

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Dec. 29, 2025. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In 17 games this season, Stafford completed 65% of his passes for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Rams star led the NFL in yards and passing touchdowns this season.

Maye completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 450 yards and four touchdowns. The 23-year-old quarterback led the NFL in completion percentage.

Drake Maye celebrates touchdown

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye celebrates after a touchdown scored by running back TreVeyon Henderson during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins. In Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Charles Krupa/AP Photo)

Both quarterbacks are playing this weekend in the playoffs. Stafford and the Rams will look to avenge their Nov. 30, 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday while Maye’s Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

