Rams' Matthew Stafford named first-team All-Pro quarterback over Patriots' Drake Maye amid heated MVP race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Associated Press announced the All-Pro teams on Saturday, and Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford was named to the first team over New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Stafford being named to the first team over Maye is a strong indication that the 37-year-old could be in line to win his first MVP award. There have been just three instances where the MVP winner was not named to the first team at his respective positions.

The first was John Elway in 1987, when he won the MVP but Joe Montana was named as the first-team All-Pro quarterback. In 2003, Peyton Manning and Steve McNair were named co-MVPs, but Manning was named as the first-team All-Pro quarterback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The other instance was last season, when Lamar Jackson was named as the first-team All-Pro but Josh Allen won the MVP.

Stafford beat out Maye by 13 votes, marking it as the first time in his career that he has made the first-team All-Pro squad.

FALCONS HIRE FRANCHISE LEGEND MATT RYAN TO MAJOR FRONT OFFICE ROLE

In 17 games this season, Stafford completed 65% of his passes for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Rams star led the NFL in yards and passing touchdowns this season.

Maye completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 450 yards and four touchdowns. The 23-year-old quarterback led the NFL in completion percentage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Both quarterbacks are playing this weekend in the playoffs. Stafford and the Rams will look to avenge their Nov. 30, 31-28 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday while Maye’s Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.