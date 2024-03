Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Tre’Davious White has found a new home in the NFL, as the cornerback heads to the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal, per ESPN.

The deal is reportedly worth $8.5 million with a maximum value of $10 million.

Following the retirement of Aaron Donald, the Rams are looking to fortify their defense. While it wasn’t on the defensive line, the Rams ranked 20th in pass defense last season.

White joins fellow cornerback Darious Williams and safety Kamren Curl, as Los Angeles revamps their defense.

White, a first-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2017, is a two-time Pro Bowler and earned first-team All-Pro in 2019 as he solidified the role as the top corner in Orchard Park.

However, the past three seasons for White have been marred by injuries.

Last year, White suffered a torn Achilles after just four games. And prior to that injury, he had a torn ACL during the 2021 season, which forced him to play just six games in 2022.

White gets only a one-year deal here to prove that he can stay healthy for a full season. If he can, and produce the way he has with the Bills, head coach Sean McVay will love him on defense.

White has totaled 18 interceptions and 68 passes defended over his 82 regular-season games in Buffalo.

His best season came in 2019, his All-Pro season, where he had a league-high six interceptions and 17 passes defended. He totaled 58 combined tackles and one sack as well.

