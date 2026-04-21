Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders' Super Bowl hero Rod Martin, who holds major record in big game, dead at 72

The Las Vegas Raiders announced the death of the linebacker who recorded three interceptions against the Eagles

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rod Martin, a key contributor to Super Bowl-winning teams, died at 72, the Las Vegas Raiders announced.

Martin is perhaps best known for his record-setting performance in Super Bowl XV, when he picked off three passes from Ron Jaworski en route to a 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Martin set the tone by picking off the Eagles quarterback on his first pass of the game, and Jim Plunkett turned it into six points just a few plays later on the ensuing drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rod Martin standing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum during a game.

Former Los Angeles and Oakland Raiders linebacker Rod Martin attends the game against the San Diego Chargers at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Oct. 10, 2010. (Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports)

As the Eagles trailed 21-3, they attempted to mount a comeback and were marching, but Martin picked off Jaworski again. Martin's third pick all but sealed the victory late in the fourth quarter for the Raiders during their first stint in Oakland.

Three years later, when the then-Los Angeles Raiders won Super Bowl XVIII over the Washington Redskins, he had a sack and a fumble recovery.

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Martin, a standout linebacker and key player on two Super Bowl championship teams..." the team said in a release.

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Rod Martin standing on the sideline at the Orange Bowl

Linebacker Rod Martin of the Los Angeles Raiders stands on the sideline against the Miami Dolphins at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Oct. 19, 1986. (USA TODAY Sports)

STEPHEN A. SMITH SAYS HE BELIEVES DIANNA RUSSINI AND MIKE VRABEL ARE INNOCENT -- FOR NOW

"A beloved member of the Raiders Family and a favorite of Raiders fans everywhere, the deepest condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Rod's family at this time."

Amazingly enough, Martin's career-high in interceptions in a regular season is four from his 1983 campaign, the same year as his second Super Bowl victory. Two of those went for pick-sixes, which led the league.

The following season, he was named a first-team All-Pro for the only time in his career.

Super Bowl XV was the only time he recorded at least one interception in a playoff game, and it was the only time in his career he had more than one in any game, regular season or postseason.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Rod Martin carrying the ball after an interception in the Superdome

Oakland Raiders linebacker Rod Martin carries the ball after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Jan. 25, 1981. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 27-10. (Manny Rubio/USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Martin was a 12th-round pick out of USC but became a mainstay on the Raiders' defense, starting 147 of his 165 career games across his 12-year career, all of which were with the Raiders.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue