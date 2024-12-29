Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers breaks multiple rookie records vs Saints

Bowers snapped Mike Ditka's 63-year-old rookie tight end receiving yards record

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

It's been a forgettable season for the Las Vegas Raiders except when it comes to rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who shattered two league records against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. 

Bowers, the team's first-round pick out of Georgia back in April, went into this contest with Mike Ditka's all-time rookie receiving yards record for tight ends in view, and he smashed it. 

Ditka, the Chicago Bears legend, held the rookie tight end receiving yards record for 63 years until Bowers caught a 13-yard pass from quarterback Aidan O’Connell to move ahead of him in the record books. 

Brock Bowers tackled

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackle Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

Bowers came into the game with 1,067 yards receiving, just 10 behind Ditka’s longtime record. Ditka, though, played in a time when there were only 14 games in a season, needing just 56 passes to tally that many yards. 

But Ditka’s record wasn’t the only one Bowers was eyeing before his inaugural season came to an end. 

Puka Nacua, who emerged as a star with the Los Angeles Rams last season, broke the rookie receptions record in 2023 with 105 in his breakout campaign. Well, Bowers was just four receptions shy of it entering this game as well. 

Bowers led the Raiders with seven catches for 77 yards, breaking Nacua’s record in the process on what became a quite eventful day for the Raiders, who won back-to-back games. 

Brock Bowers runs with ball

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) carries the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium.  (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Las Vegas took down New Orleans, 25-10, as O’Connell threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-35 through the air. 

His touchdown recipients were Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, while Ameer Abdullah rushed for 115 yards on 20 carries to lead the way on the ground. 

The win for the Raiders continues to have NFL Draft implications, as they’re now 4-12 on the season with just one week left to play. 

Brock Bowers looks on field

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Meanwhile, the Saints moved to 5-11 after another Spencer Rattler-led game didn’t result in a victory. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.