Raiders land Geno Smith in blockbuster trade with Seahawks: reports

The Las Vegas Raiders have their new quarterback, and it’s someone head coach Pete Carroll is very familiar with.

Geno Smith has been traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Las Vegas was always expected to add a quarterback this offseason after releasing Gardner Minshew and going through quarterback troubles the past couple seasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Instead of tapping a free agent, or waiting until the 2025 NFL Draft, they make a blockbuster deal with the Seahawks, a team seemingly looking to shake up its own roster, to land the veteran signal caller.

This is a developing story. More to come.