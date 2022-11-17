Raiders' Derek Carr and Davante Adams appreciative of team owner's endorsement of head coach Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis gave the team's first-year head coach Josh McDaniels a ringing endorsement earlier this week.

Davis said McDaniels is doing a "fantastic job" even though the team is in the midst of a disappointing 2-7 season. The Raiders are coming off a loss to the Jeff Saturday-led Indianapolis Colts.

After the defeat, quarterback Derek Carr was visibly emotional and concerned about the team's overall effort.

Davis said McDaniels will be given more time to right the ship. The Raiders starting quarterback was happy to hear of Davis' support.

"Let’s just get better," Carr said, via ESPN.com. "Let’s work on being a better football team. Let’s go out and win all these games. Let’s go try and do all that, of course, but let’s just be a better football team. It kind of let us know, the process, trust that process.

"There is a process, and we do have time during the season that we know who our leader is, and we know that we’re rolling, and that gives us confidence as a football team. So, absolutely, when he came out and did that, ‘Whew, thank goodness.’ That kind of thing."

Receiver Davante Adams echoed similar sentiments about Davis' endorsement.

"I think that Josh is doing a great job, and he does deserve that [endorsement from Davis], in my mind," Adams said via ESPN. "We can all be better in certain instances, but some of the greatest coaches that this league has seen had some tough times.

"And I’m sure they didn’t all come out the block sprinting like Usain Bolt, starting their career off, or starting with a new organization. So, I think it’s a good move by [Davis] doing that. It’s good for Josh, good for the rest of the guys, too."

Not everyone is happy with Davis' decision to stick with McDaniels, but a recent report from the Los Angeles Times said the team many be keeping the coach out of financial necessity.

"I'm saying right now: Josh McDaniels will be the coach this year and next year. The Raiders don’t have the money to fire him, to pay him off. They’re cash-poor," longtime sports reporter Bill Plaschke said.

Carr has played under multiple head coaches during his career with the Raiders.

His future with the franchise after this season is somewhat unclear, so having McDaniels aboard could be the best thing, at least in the immediate term, for Carr's tenure in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have eight games remaining this season.