Raiders' Derek Carr gets emotional in postgame press conference: Great effort in loss 'p---es me off'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr got emotional during his postgame press conference on Sunday following the team’s crushing loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Carr appeared to cry as he was talking to reporters and appeared to be upset with how their effort translated into a 25-20 loss.

"I can’t speak for everybody, for every man, what’s going on in their head," he said. "But I can tell you what’s going on in my head, and I’m going to give it all that I can every single time."

Carr was asked whether there was some sort of disengagement between the team and the coaching staff.

"You know, I don’t think so. I love Josh. I love our coaches. They’ve had nothing but success, you know? Way more success than I’ve ever had. … I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off by some of the things that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night.

"And for that to be the result of all that effort p---es me off, p---es a lot of guys off. It’s hard knowing what some guys are doing, like I said, just to practice. What they’re putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that p---- me off, if I’m being."

The Raiders dropped to 2-7 on the season.

Carr was 24-for-38 with 248 passing yards and two touchdowns. One touchdown pass went to Davante Adams and the other was to Foster Moreau.

Adams finished with nine catches for 126 yards and Moreau had three catches for 43 yards.