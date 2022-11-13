Colts' Jeff Saturday picks up first win after week of scrutiny, old tweet on 'horrible' Raiders goes viral

Jeff Saturday’s head-coaching career with the Indianapolis Colts started off great as he guided the team to a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Saturday’s first order of business was to reinstall Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback, and the veteran didn’t disappoint. Ryan was 21 for 28 with 222 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also broke off a 39-yard run.

The Colts’ offense was buoyed by Jonathan Taylor’s 147 rushing yards. He had a 66-yard touchdown run in the game. Parris Campbell led the way receiving with seven catches for 76 yards.

Indianapolis allowed 309 yards and 18 first downs but managed to snap their three-game losing streak.

Saturday, who was hired from ESPN to replace Frank Reich, immediately faced scrutiny coming into the job. It didn’t exactly ease any pressure when a tweet of his from Oct. 30 when viral.

COLTS HIRING JEFF SATURDAY AS INTERIM COACH IS A 'DISGRACE TO THE COACHING PROFESSION,' HALL OF FAMER SAYS

"Raiders look horrible," he wrote as an analyst.

But after the victory, the NFL world gave Saturday his props.

The Raiders, who have offensive firepower with Derek Carr and Davante Adams, have sputtered in recent weeks. Carr had two touchdown passes in the loss on Sunday and running back Josh Jacobs had one touchdown on the ground, but the team couldn’t stop Indianapolis.

Carr was 24 for 38 with 248 passing yards. Jacobs ran for 78 yards, and Adams led the team with nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. Foster Moreau had three catches for 43 yards and another touchdown.

Las Vegas fell to 2-7 on the year. Indianapolis moved to 4-5-1.