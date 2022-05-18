Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Raiders' Davante Adams loses cousin in California shooting

The Raiders acquired Davante Adams in an offseason trade from the Packers

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL wideout Davante Adams’ cousin, Ralph Fields, Jr., was identified as the victim fatally shot on Tuesday night in East Palo Alto, California.

"On Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., officers with the East Palo Alto Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street," reports NBC Bay Area.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass for a touchdown in front of M.J. Stewart #36 of the Cleveland Browns during a game at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22.

Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass for a touchdown in front of M.J. Stewart #36 of the Cleveland Browns during a game at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Three other victims were identified in a shooting deemed "targeted" by the responding authorities. Fields, Jr. died as a result of his gunshot wounds while on his way to the hospital. Two of the other victims were also transported for medical attention.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams reacts after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation has a record of Fields, Jr. after having faced "charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm."

Adams, the five-time Pro Bowler and new Raiders wideout, was born in Redwood City — a few miles west of Jack Farrell Park —and attended Palo Alto High School.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown catch with Davante Adams #17 during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown catch with Davante Adams #17 during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela