Raiders' Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelance photographer to the ground following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

According to court records obtained by Fox News Digital, Adams was cited for intentionally inflicting "bodily harm" upon the photographer who suffered "whiplash and head ache." The report also cites a possible concussion for the photographer.

Adams pushed the man as he walked toward the locker room following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs , dropping the Raiders to 1-4 on the season.

RAIDERS' DAVANTE ADAMS MAY FACE SUSPENSION FOR POSTGAME SHOVE: REPORT

Adams apologized to the individual on Twitter and in his press conference following the game.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy running off the field, and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said . "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adams could reportedly face discipline from the NFL, with a suspension possible.

On Tuesday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for Adams.

"I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being," McDaniels said. "As a person, he's a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person, I don't think there was any intent behind it, on his part.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But whatever [the league] asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we'll comply. I'm not exactly sure where we're at. But we're kind of in a wait-and-see [situation] at this point."

The Raiders have a bye in Week 6 before hosting the 1-3-1 Houston Texans on Oct. 23.