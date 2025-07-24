Expand / Collapse search
Raiders cut ties with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in shocking move, igniting feud over bonus money

Wilkins reportedly filed a grievance in response to his release from the team

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Christian Wilkins is considered one of the NFL's top interior defensive linemen, at least when he is healthy enough to play.

After signing a lucrative four-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, Wilkins played in just five games in 2024 due to a foot injury.

On Thursday, Wilkins' run with the Raiders ended.

Christian Wilkins celebrates

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins celebrates after getting a sack against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., Sept. 29, 2024. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/Imagn Images)

"We have decided it is in the best interest of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins, and he has been informed of his release from the team," the team said in a statement.

Wilkins was released under the designation of terminated vested veteran. There is uncertainty whether Wilkins will receive a sizable amount of money from his contract with the Raiders.

Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders

Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders on the sideline before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Oct. 6, 2024, in Denver, Colo. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The deal Wilkins agreed to in 2024 reportedly included $84.75 million in guarantees. Wilkins was still owed around $35.2 million of that guaranteed money, but the Raiders voided the defensive lineman's contract.

Wilkins responded to the move by filing a grievance with the NFLPA, ESPN reported.

"This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season," the statement from the Raiders concluded.

The guaranteed money dispute appears to stem from how Wilkins was treated and how he handled his rehab from the foot injury.

Christian Wilkins stretches

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins of the Las Vegas Raiders stretches during practice at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center May 29, 2024, in Henderson, Nev. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wilkins has 22½ sacks since he was a first-round NFL Draft selection out of Clemson. He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.