Raiders cut ties with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in shocking move, igniting feud over bonus money

Christian Wilkins is considered one of the NFL's top interior defensive linemen, at least when he is healthy enough to play.

After signing a lucrative four-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, Wilkins played in just five games in 2024 due to a foot injury.

On Thursday, Wilkins' run with the Raiders ended.

"We have decided it is in the best interest of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins, and he has been informed of his release from the team," the team said in a statement.

Wilkins was released under the designation of terminated vested veteran. There is uncertainty whether Wilkins will receive a sizable amount of money from his contract with the Raiders.

The deal Wilkins agreed to in 2024 reportedly included $84.75 million in guarantees. Wilkins was still owed around $35.2 million of that guaranteed money, but the Raiders voided the defensive lineman's contract.

Wilkins responded to the move by filing a grievance with the NFLPA, ESPN reported.

"This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season," the statement from the Raiders concluded.

The guaranteed money dispute appears to stem from how Wilkins was treated and how he handled his rehab from the foot injury.

Wilkins has 22½ sacks since he was a first-round NFL Draft selection out of Clemson. He spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

