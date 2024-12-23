Raiders' Antonio Pierce slams critics who wanted team to lose vs Jaguars, improve draft position

The Las Vegas Raiders may have complicated their draft position on Sunday as the team defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, and fans of the team noticed.

The Raiders would have dropped to 2-13 with a loss and would have been in a neck-and-neck race with the New York Giants for the No. 1 overall pick. But the Raiders won and the Giants lost. Las Vegas dropped to No. 6 because of the result.

As fans got upset with the Raiders on social media, head coach Antonio Pierce addressed critics during his media availability.

"We don’t do this to lose," he said, per Pro Football Talk. "We don’t do this for anybody’s fantasy football team. We don’t do this for anybody’s draft projections. None of that s--- matters to us. Only thing that matters to us is winning, and that’s all we want to do."

Las Vegas is in the midst of one of the worst seasons in its franchise’s history. Three wins is far from what they hoped for after narrowly missing the playoffs last season when Pierce replaced Josh McDaniels as head coach in the middle of the season.

The Raiders have only made the playoffs twice since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl in the 2002 season. They haven’t made it out of the wild card round either.

Las Vegas hits the road to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and finishes the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 5.