Texans coach reveals extent of Tank Dell's horrific injury

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans revealed the extent of wide receiver Tank Dell’s horrific injury on Monday.

Dell will miss the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL and dislocated his kneecap during Saturday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the second straight season the wide receiver will need season-ending surgery. He broke his fibula in Week 13 last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He dislocated the knee, he tore the ACL, other things there he’ll have to get repaired," Ryans said. "So he’ll be out for the year."

Dell was injured on a 30-yard touchdown catch. He was coming across the back of the end zone and made a spectacular catch on a pass from C.J. Stroud. He collided with teammate Jared Wayne on the way to the ground, and he immediately grabbed his knee.

Dell’s teammates were in tears as they watched him go down. He was placed on a stretcher and driven out of the stadium on a cart before staying overnight at a hospital and flown back to Houston.

JAYDEN DANIELS SMOKING HOT FOR COMMANDERS; KYLER MURRAY GOES COLD UNDER PRESSURE

"It was just not easy for me to sit there and be emotional," Stroud said Monday. "But it’s something that we all go through in life, and it’s easy to be a fake tough guy. It’s easy to go through life acting like everything doesn’t affect you, but deep down we all know we’re going through something."

He also addressed criticism for letting his emotions show.

"It’s good for young men and women out there, kids who are brought up — and I was taught this too as a kid, not from my parents but just from the world, don’t let anybody see you emotional," the second-year quarterback added. "Don’t let anybody see you down, and yeah, there’s some truth to that in certain aspects, but there’s also life, and I think it was good for people to see me in that light and knowing that there is still a human factor to me, and I’m a normal person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dell will finish the season with 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.