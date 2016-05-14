Rahman takes lead at Mauritius Open after Dodt's collapse

Siddikur Rahman shot 69 to lead the Mauritius Open after the third round on Saturday as overnight leader Andrew Dodt dropped seven shots on the back nine.

Rahman was 7 under overall for a one-shot lead over Wang Jeung-hun at the Four Seasons Golf Club.

Dodt appeared set to maintain the lead he held through the first two rounds of the co-sanctioned European Tour-Asian Tour tournament only for a terrible run to drop him four shots off Rahman's pace. Dodt bogeyed No. 10, then went double bogey, bogey, double bogey, bogey through Nos. 13-16 to end with a 5-over 77. He is 3 under and tied with Nicolas Colsaerts for third.

Rahman carded four birdies and a bogey, while Wang is seeking back-to-back titles after winning in Morocco last weekend.