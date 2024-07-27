Rafael Nadal dismisses suggestions Olympic match with Novak Djokovic will be tennis duo's 'last dance'

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal celebrated his 38th birthday last month.

The 22-time Grand Slam singles winner has had some injury setbacks in recent years, which fueled the belief he would soon step away from the sport he has dominated for so long.

But Nadal did his best to dispel any notion the 2024 Paris Olympics would mark the final chapter of his storied career.

Shortly after the opening round of men's doubles matches at Roland Garros, where he has won the French Open 14 times, Nadal hinted his longtime rivalry with Novak Djokovic is nowhere near its ending.

"Who say that's last dance?" Nadal quipped when asked if he was prepared for a possible "last dance" with Djokovic in singles competition during the Summer Games.

Nadal is scheduled to face Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in the opening round of men's singles Sunday. The Spaniard previously seemed uncertain if he would compete against Fucsovics, saying, "I don't know if I'm going to play or not," according to The Associated Press.

Nadal noted that he wanted to discuss his plans for Sunday's competition after he finished playing on Saturday "and then make the smartest decision possible to have the best chances to bring [a] medal back home."

If Nadal defeats Fucsovics, he would earn a spot in the second round, which is where he would likely face Djokovic.

The Serbian and all-time major singles title record holder expressed excitement about the opportunity to compete against Nadal — especially if it would indeed be for a final time.

"If we get to face each other, it's going to be possibly the last time we're going to face each other on a big stage," Djokovic said. "So, I'm sure that people would enjoy it. I'm looking forward to it, and I'll be ready for that matchup."

Nadal and Djokovic have not gone head-to-head since the quarterfinal at the French Open in 2022. Nadal outlasted Djokovic in that meeting. He went on to win his 14th title at Roland Garros.

"Playing him is like finals, in any tournament," Djokovic said. "Particularly here, knowing what he has achieved and what he's done for our sport, but particularly here at Roland Garros, his record speaks for itself."

Nadal said playing in Saturday's doubles match with Carlos Alcaraz was "emotional."

"[It was] an emotional night, an electrifying night, amazing crowd," Nadal said. "To play with Carlos on this court has been so special. I'm just super happy about the victory. It gives us a chance to keep going."

While the "King of Clay" will eventually end his superb career, the Olympics may not be his final bow.

